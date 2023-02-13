Metal mini ratchet screwdriver kit it is Kickstarter

If you are searching for a small yet rugged metal mini ratchet screwdriver you might be interested in a new project launched via Kickstarter this month for the Jakemy. A precision ratchet screwdriver suitable for 4.0 mm and 6.3 mm bit sizes with kits available offering either 21 or 28 bits depending on your needs.

Constructed from aviation alloys, tool steel and featuring magnetic bits the mini ratchet screwdriver is perfect for a wide variety of different jobs both in the home and at work. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the pocket-sized project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The ratchet screwdriver handle is made of aviation alloys and the interior is designed with a cavity for temporary storage of 4 screwdriver bits of 4.0mm size. We only need to store the usual bits inside, and then the emergency repair work will be simple and convenient. Because the tools in our hands are products designed to get the job done quickly, practicality and convenience are the goals. This precision screwdriver set can fix most electronic devices, eyeglasses, drones, cameras, doorbells, DIY. Most of the daily maintenance needs, can be competent.”

“Swivel end cap quick release design, while we have designed a magnet on the end of the ratchet screwdriver handle, so that we can ensure that the bit would not fall off when we pull the end cap out to take out the bit. ​The ratchet function is locked when the switch is in the center position, and this hand-powered mode will provide strong torque. “

If the Jakemy crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Jakemy ratchet screwdriver project review the promotional video below.

“Or if you push the button forward, which is the ratchet screwdriver state, you can tighten the screw or push the button backward to loosen the screw. It takes less than a second, you can switch the handle to any working state you want, the convenience is so simple. The basic version of this ratchet screwdriver kit comes with 8 types of 21 magnetic S-2 bits. And the bit size is 4.0*28mm & 4.0*45mm. The add-on version of this ratchet screwdriver kit comes with an additional 4 types of 7 magnetic CR-V bits and H4.0 to H6.3 connector. And the bit size is 6.3(1/4″)*25mm.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the ratchet screwdriver, jump over to the official Jakemy crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

