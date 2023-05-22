A simple yet skilful game has launched via Kickstarter the form of the Mini Planks flick football game. combining both skill and strategy the portable game can be played almost anywhere during which you must outsmart your opponent using skill and cunning as well as make spectacular saves. Available in both a small and large form factor the mini football game is now available to back via Kickstarter.

Early bird discounts are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $24 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With Mini Plakks you will be able to play 2vs2 matches. One can be the goalkeeper and the other one play on the field and score goals.”

Flick football game

“Each opponent picks up one card at the beginning of the match. They will be able to use the card only one time in the match. The cards add excitement, surprise and they can change the match in seconds. In the EXAMPLE below: Player A uses the “x2 GOAL” card, so If he scores immediately in the next kick, the opponent has to remove 2 players at the same time. As you can see, Player A scores the goal and then Player B removes 2 players.”

If the Mini Planks campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the Mini Planks flick football game project observe the promotional video below.

“Each opponent has 9 holes to put 6 players and make his/her own lineup. Be an authentic Manager and use your best strategy to create the lineup that allows you to beat your opponent. Use the goalkeeper to make epic saves! Now you don’t only score goals but you also save goals!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the flick football game, jump over to the official Mini Planks crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



