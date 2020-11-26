Mele PCG02 mini PC stick launches from $230



Mele has this week announced the launch of a new version of its mini PC stick system launch during the summer months of this year. The updated Mele PCG02 is now equipped with an Intel Celeron J4125 processor rather than the Intel Celeron J4105 of the original and is now equipped with 8GB LPDDR4 although graphics remain the same, using an Intel UHD 600.

– Equipped with 120GB Rom and 8GB for Ram. It’s enough to run Windows 10 and HD video. You can expand the storage with a Micro SD card up to 128GB. With one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 port for easy connection to other devices.

– Come with 64-bit Windows 10 Pro pre-installed (activation was automatic), setting up was easy by just following the steps instructed. It works good as a basic PC for web surfing, watching movies, word processing and etc.

– Powered by Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Quad Core processor (2M Cache, 1.44GHz base frequency, max up to 1.92GHz) and Intel HD graphics, 4K HD video playback gives you a superior viewing experience.

– Built in 2.4G/ 5G Dual Band WiFi, provide you stable connection and higher speed. And T6 slient mini computer sticks support Bluetooth 4.2, can be used to connect to peripherals (keyboard, mouse and etc) — allowing you to control the micro pc stick with ease.

Source : Liliputing

