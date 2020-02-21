A new ITX PC will soon be available to purchase created by embedded computing manufacturer Kontron. The small compact computer has been built for commercial and enterprise applications and will feature Intel’s 8th and 9th Generation Core processors supported by up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory.

“Systems running Intel’s H310 chipset have a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot for graphics cards and do not support RAID, whereas machines powered by Intel’s Q370 have two PCIe 3.0 slots that can operate as one x16 or two x8 slots so to support a discrete GPU and another expansion card. Speaking of storage, the PC has an M.2 slot and two 2.5-inch bays, but customers with different requirements can install two M.2 SSDs or four mass storage devices using special adapters.”

The Kontron KBox B-202-CFL Mini ITX PC will soon be available to order and available with a variety of different configuration options depending on your budget and system requirements. Each system will be built to order an as yet no pricing has been revealed, but as soon as more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : AnandTech

