Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i desktop mini PC

Lenovo has unveiled its latest mini PC in the form of the Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i, with power options up to a 65 watt Intel processor that can be supported by 32 GB of RAM and storage options for both SSD and hard drive configurations. Connections on the IdeaCentre Mini 5i mini PC include 5 x USB 3.1 Type-A, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Ethernet and 1 x 3.5mm microphone and audio combination.

Lenovo as also equipped the mini PC with a wireless card featuring 2×2 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and the company will offer DDR4 memory options ranging from 4GB to 32GB and storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB of solid state storage and/or 1TB or 2TB of hard drive storage. The mini PC will be available throughout Europe during September 2020 priced at approximately $600 or €500.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i options include :

Core i7-10700T 8/16 2 GHz/4.5 GHz 350 MHz/1.2 GHz 35W

Core i5-10400T 6/12 2 GHz/3.6 GHz 350 MHz/1 GHz 35W

Core i5-10400 6/12 2.9 GHz /4.3 GHz 350 MHz/1.1 GHz 65W

Core i3-10100T 4/8 3 GHz/3.8 GHz 350 MHz/1.1 GHz 35W

Core i3-10100 4/8 3.6 GHz/4.3 GHz 350 MHz/1.1 GHz 65W

Source : Liliputing : Lenovo

