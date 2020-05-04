OKdo E1 Arm Cortex-M33 mini PC now available for £13

A new mini PC has been launched in the form of the OKdo E1 single board computer, offering a an ultra-low-cost development board based on the NXP LPC55S69 dual-core Cortex M33 micro-controller.In addition to forming the basis for secure IoT endpoints, the mini PC offers a highly capable yet low-power MCU based on the Arm Cortex-M33 32-bit processing core, running up to 150MHz. The OKdo E1 single board computer is now available to purchase priced at just £13.42 and is perfect for Industrial IoT, building control and automation, consumer electronics, general embedded and secure applications.

Features OKdo E1 mini PC include :

– Processor with Arm TrustZone, Floating Point Unit (FPU) and Memory Protection Unit (MPU)

– CASPER Crypto co-processor to enable hardware acceleration for certain asymmetric cryptographic algorithms

– PowerQuad Hardware Accelerator for fixed and floating point DSP functions

– SRAM Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) for key generation, storage and reconstruction

– PRINCE module for real-time encryption and decryption of flash data

– AES-256 and SHA2 engines

– Up to Nine Flexcomm interfaces. Each Flexcomm interface can be selected by software to be a USART, SPI, I2C, and I2S interface

– USB 2.0 High-Speed Host/Device controller with on-chip PHY

– USB 2.0 Full-Speed Host/Device controller with on-chip PHY

– Up to 64 GPIOs

– Secure digital input/output (SD/MMC and SDIO) card interface

Specifications of the OKdo E1 mini PC include :

– LPC55S69 640kbyte flash microcontroller

– In-built CMSIS-DAP v1.0.7 debugger based on LPC11U35

– 16MHz crystal with PLL to 100 MHz

– 32kHz crystal for real-time clock

– 4 user switches

– 3-colour LED

– User USB connector

– 2-off 16-way expansion connectors

– UART over USB virtual COM port

The board, which was developed in collaboration with NXP Semiconductors, is supported by NXP’s comprehensive software development ecosystem. This includes the full-featured MCUXpresso integrated development environment (IDE), support for other IDEs, as well as a range of middleware and open-source operating systems.

While the board’s host of integrated features can meet the needs of most applications, OKdo has developed the E1 to work well with other open source projects, such as Arduino and Digilent Pmod. A passive companion PCB allows developers to add other functions from the wide range of Arduino-compatible shields, which are also available to purchase from OKdo.

NXP is happy to be involved with this project and we are delighted to collaborate with OKdo on the E1,” said Justin Mortimer, MCU Product Marketing Manager at NXP. “This board demonstrates OKdo’s commitment to bringing advanced technologies at a compelling price point and form factor to a wider audience.”

For more information, full specifications and ordering options jump over to the official OKdo online store by following the link below.

Source : OKdo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals