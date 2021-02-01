ASRock Jupiter X300 AMD Ryzen 4000G mini PC

ASRock has launched a new mini PC this month in the form of the Jupiter X300, a small 1L form factor PC supporting AMD Ryzen 4000G Series processors and up to 64 GB fast DDR4-3200 MHz memory. Pap connectivity on the ASRock Jupiter X300 mini PC comes in the form of dual USB Type-C ports, six USB Type-A connectors as well as three simultaneous display outputs which include DisplayPort, HDMI, and D-Sub.

The Jupiter X300 is also available equipped with DASH LAN and TPM function for Enterprise Solutions if required. “Jupiter X300 provides perfect expandability with only 1L of size, a PCIe Gen3 Ultra M.2 (2280) SSD slot, a 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s hard drive bay, and a M.2 Key-E slot for Wi-Fi module.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Specifications of the ASRock Jupiter X300 mini PC :

AM4 Socket APUs, up to 65Watts

AMD X300 Chipset

178 x 178 x 34mm / 1.07L

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

4 x USB 3.2 Gen1

2 x USB 2.0

DisplayPort, HDMI, D-Sub

M.2 (2280) slot for SSD (PCIe / SATA 6Gb)

M.2 (2230) slot for Wi-Fi

2W Speaker, TPM V2.0

Support DASH Standard

Source : ASRock : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals