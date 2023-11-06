SteelSeries Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini 60% limited-edition mechanical keyboard

SteelSeries, a well-known name in the gaming and Esports peripherals industry, has recently unveiled a new addition to it’s range in the form of the Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini. A limited edition 60% compact mini mechanical keyboard specifically designed for gaming but also just as home as an everyday go to keyboard.

Featuring a unique translucent color and vibrant RGB lighting, the Apex Pro Mini keyboard has been designed to stand out. But it’s not just about looks. The Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini is packed with advanced features tailored to the needs of dedicated gamers, offering high speeds, a compact design, and a mix of innovative technologies.

At the heart of the Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini is the patented Hall Effect Switch, also known as the OmniPoint switch. This advanced technology gives gamers unmatched control over their keyboards, allowing for customization of actuation distance on a per-key basis. This means you can adjust the sensitivity of each key to match your specific gaming or typing needs, a feature that clearly distinguishes the Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini from its market rivals.

Limited-edition mini mechanical keyboard

The Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini is available exclusively at SteelSeries for an MSRP of $229.99. However, with only 250 units available worldwide, this keyboard is a limited edition. If you’re a gamer who values speed, customization, and style, the Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini is a keyboard worth considering. It’s a unique mix of aesthetics and performance that is sure to enhance your gaming experience.

The OmniPoint switches are not just about customization, they also deliver superior speed. When first introduced in the Apex Pro in 2019, they were hailed as the world’s fastest switches. In August 2023, a software update further boosted the speed and functionality of the OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic Switches, making them even more appealing to gamers who value quick response times.

The software update also brought in the Rapid Trigger mode. This innovative feature allows for faster actuation when users release a key, further boosting the keyboard’s speed and responsiveness. The actuation distance was updated to range from 0.1 mm to 4.0 mm, offering an impressive 40 levels of adjustability for each key. This means you can fine-tune the keyboard to your exact needs, whether you’re playing a fast-paced shooter game or typing an important document.

The Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini also stands out with its compact 60% design. This smaller size allows for larger mouse movements, better aesthetics, and more ergonomic positioning. Despite its compact size, the keyboard doesn’t skimp on functionality. It features double shot PBT keycaps with a unique textured finish for improved accuracy and durability. The keycaps are designed to withstand heavy use without wearing out, making them perfect for intense gaming sessions.

The compact design also makes the Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini ideal for use on the move. Whether you’re off to a high-stakes Esports tournament or a study session at the library, this keyboard is easy to carry and set up. It also comes with a double-sleeved braided coiled cable for added durability and convenience.



