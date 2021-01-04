ECS GLKD-HTI motherboard is half the size of mini-ITX

A new motherboard offering a form factor half the size of a mini-ITX has been unveiled this month in the form of the ECS GLKD-HTI. The small motherboard is equipped with a SODIMM slot for DDR4-2133 memory, an M.2 2280 connector for a SATA SSD, and a connector that supports SATA III hard drives or SSDs.

Design to support Intel Gemini Lake processors the motherboard can accept up to 8GB of RAM and offers users via an HDMI 1.4a port a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.Other features of the ECS GLKD-HTI motherboard include a Gigabit Ethernet port, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, 2 x audio jacks offering line out and mic in, as well as a Realtek ALC662 6-channel audio, and an M.2 2230 slot for a WiFi and Bluetooth card.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : OverClockers : MiniMachines : Liliputing

