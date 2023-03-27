Benchtop mini electric drill for modelmaking and more

Makers, hobbyists and crafters looking for a small yet versatile mini electric drill that can be used either in the hand or on your benchtop. Might be interested to know that the SDS Ultra Plus is now available to purchase via In Demand from the Indiegogo website after successfully raising more than $700,000 thanks to over 5, 000 backers. Early bird pricing is still available and worldwide shipping allows international backers to enjoy the limited time low prices. The latest creation from ACS builds on the design of SES PRO that won the Red Dot “2021 Innovative Product Design Award“.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $59 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“You might think you need something like a bulky power tool just to put holes in parts and materials, and that may be true for larger or thicker pieces, especially metal, but not all crafts use those. For smaller or thinner materials, especially those that need finer precision, a smaller drill will be more efficient. Fortunately, that’s exactly what the SDS ULTRA brings to the table.”

“The pen-sized mini drill that you can use any time you need to put a hole into something. Its rounded rectangular shape makes it easy to hold in your hand and ensures that it won’t roll off tables when you put it down. Made of aluminum alloy one-piece CNC, OLED display, RPM selection button, single power button, lightweight and functional construction.”

Mini electric drill

If the SDS Ultra Plus campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the SDS Ultra Plus mini electric drill project view the promotional video below.

“SDS ULTRA is with LiPo of 500mAh, which is 40% higher than similar products. At the same, SDS ULTRA is 30% more torque to a maximum of 2.3 kgf. cm. Improving its efficiency by drilling through different holes, working for 3 hours, and extending the working time. The OLED gives users of dynamic display of the charging status. USB-C port is convenient for you to charge at any time.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the mini electric drill, jump over to the official SDS Ultra Plus crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





