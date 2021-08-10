Gigabyte Z590 Vision Series motherboards win Red Dot 2021 Award

Gigabyte’s Vision series of motherboards have won the prestigious Red Dot 2021 Award thanks to its innovative creator-focused Z590 Vision series motherboards offering a wealth of connectivity, expandable graphics, and ultra-fast storage for creators to easily manage heavy workloads in fields such as video editing and 3D rendering.

Powerful performance support 11th and 10th Gen Intel Core Series Processors, Dual Channel Non-ECC Unbuffered DDR4 memory, 4 DIMMs, Go further without more cables by VisionLINK TB I/O design, The limitless connectivity by Thunderbolt 4, High-bandwidth and low-latency network support by dual Intel 2.5GbE LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6 2x2 802.11ax with all new antenna support for better signal, SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C Header, Triple Ultra-Fast NVMe PCIe x4 M.2 connectors with unique thermal guards, Comprehensive cooling solution design for the better thermal dissipation, Smart Fan 6 features hybrid fan headers and numerous temperature sensors for fan mode configuration and Q-Flash Plus Updates BIOS without Installing the CPU, Memory and Graphics Card.

“With their refreshing minimalist design and creator-friendly features, the Z590 VISION series motherboards stood out and won the prestigious award that honors excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement. These award-winning motherboards not only inherit class-leading performance, durability, and build quality that GIGABYTE products stand for, their eye-opening design has made them a new favorite among content creators and prosumers alike.”

For more details on full specifications on the range of Gigabytes Z590 Vision series motherboards jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Gigabyte : TPU

