LilyGo T Watch Keyboard C3 mini computer kit

Makers, computer enthusiasts and hobbyists interested in building their very own mini desktop computer might be interested in a new electronics kit being sold by LilyGo. The T Watch Keyboard-C3 is now available to purchase with prices starting at $19 for the keyboard and speaker if you already have an existing watch or $55 for a full kit which also includes the watch allowing you to get your hands on everything to build the tiny computer as pictured above.

For more details jump over to the Liliputing website where links to purchase the T-Watch-Keyboard-C3 are now available. The watch Keyboard C3 V1.0 computer systems is equipped with ESP32-C3 chip, and supports connectivity via both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and uses a mini-pin QWERTY keyboard.

Mini computer kit

“The T-Watch itself features a 1.54 inch LCD display, a 240 MHz ESP32-D0WDQ6 dual-core microcontroller, and just 8MP of memory and 16MB of flash storage. But it supports WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4, has a USB Type-C port for power and data, and a 3-axis accelerometer (which is designed for step counting, but may also work for other motion or gesture recognition).

While the system is programmable using Arduino tools and some sample source code is available, CNX Software notes that LilyGo hasn’t provided much documentation for its new keyboard/watch/mini PC kit. So buyer beware… or be prepared to figure things out on your own.”

Source : Liliputing



