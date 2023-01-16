Build yourself a 100% new Commodore 64 computer

If you are interested in building your very own brand-new Commodore 64 computer you might be interested in the new video release this month by the Retro Recipes YouTube channel. The build takes you through the process of using brand-new Commodore 64 keycaps that were created thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign and are combined with a new motherboard and case.

The Commodore 64 also known as the sea 64 is an 8-bit home computer that was first introduced way back in January 1982 by Commodore International. It has been listed in the Guinness world records as the highest selling single computer model of all time with independent estimates placing the number sold between 12.5 and 17 million units.

Unfortunately the Commodore 64 was discontinued back in April 1994 roughly 28 years ago. But now you can rebuild your very own completely new Commodore 64 using the parts that are available from third-party providers.

Build a Commodore 64

“The Commodore 64 was discontinued in 1994 and since then it’s been impossible to find a 100% new “real” (non-emulation) replacement. Thanks to the sponsorship of http://PCBWay.com – great PCBs from $5! – let’s try to build the world’s first brand new C64 / C64C by experimenting with the new EVO64 motherboard, and the Ultimate 64, as well as the new keycaps from a recent Indiegogo Crowdfunding campaign, and a host of other modern replacements for the 6510 / 6502 CPU, PSU, PLA, CIA, SID chips, VIC-II chip, and more!”

Source : YouTube





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals