Apple Watch Ultra gets reviewed (Video)

The new Apple Watch Ultra goes on sale tomorrow, the device is designed to be a rugged smartwatch and it comes with the longest battery life of an Apple Watch to date.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Apple Watch and its range of features and we also get to find out just how long that larger battery lasts for.

According to Apple’s specifications, the battery in the Apple Watch Ultra will last for up to 36 hours, and we can see in the video, the device exceeds this by quite a bit as it still had around 20 percent power on day three of usage without charging.

The new Apple Watch comes with a titanium case and a 49mm display, it is designed to be significantly more rugged than the normal Apple Watch, it also comes with a sapphire crystal display.

The device comes with a MIL-STD 810H rating and an EN13319 certification, it is designed to be used as a dive watch and dive computer and it is rated to 100m.

There is just one version of the Apple Watch Ultra and it comes with a choice of three different color straps, it goes on sale tomorrow and it retails for $799.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



