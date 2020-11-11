Mindnap personal meditation coach helps you concentrate and relieve anxiety

Mindmap A small device created to help you improve focus and deal with anxiety and insomnia. The personal meditation coach connects to your mobile phone to help you meditate wherever you may be. Improving your concentration, relieving anxiety and providing you with a better quality of sleep. Mindmap Helps you control your breath with a subtle vibration and is equipped with a built-in ECG sensor to provide feedback on your general well-being. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £75, offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Mindnap Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Mindnap project view the promotional video below.

“Mindnap is the first-ever portable meditation device. With its vibration and visual feedback functions, Mindnap allows you to meditate with ease – anytime, anywhere. Our negative emotions are like flocks of grey clouds. When the mind calms down, you’ll be able to see through the incessant unpleasantness and embrace the bright blue sky. Meditation helps you see the world in a more positive light.”

“Your brain is like a snowy crystal ball. Our mind only clears up when we stop thinking, which is when meditation steps in. Keeping an open mind and approaching everything in awe helps stimulate creativity and introduce a bigger chance to enter the flow state.”

Some methods like Breath practice and meditation come from ancient wisdom, it really can help us. We are not trying to invent something to beat them, Mindnap is a device that can make those methods more effective. For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Mindnap crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

