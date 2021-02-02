Apacer AC732 military grade shockproof, IP68 waterproof portable hard drive

Apacer has this week unveiled its new military grade waterproof and shockproof portable hard drive providing a rugged portable data storage solution equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection. The new AC732 portable external hard drive is available in capacities of 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, and 5 TB. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Saying the AC732 is cutting-edge isn’t bragging. It has earned an IP68 rating, meaning it’s protected against the ingress of water and dust particles. Even if it is continuously immersed 1 meter underwater for 60 minutes, the internal data will not be damaged. It also passed the US MIL-STD-810G 516.6 Procedure IV military drop test. The exclusive internal suspension anti-vibration structure can effectively absorb shocks and reduce the probability of damage. It’s no wonder that it has been proven strong enough to resist up to 4,000 kg of pressure. The design screams professionalism, and the technologies that back it up really help protect sensitive data.”

Source : TechPowerUP : Apacer

