MIDRY compact hairdryer designed for speed and portability

MIDRY is a new hairdryer designed for speed and portability that includes a patented aerodynamic design allowing the hairdryer to have a compact form factor and dry your hair in record time. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the blow dryer which is now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges from $49 or roughly £38 and worldwide delivery expected to take place during March 2020.

“MIDRY is engineered to be the world’s smallest among all hair dryers with a strong wind speed, given that such rapid velocity can only be achieved by some bulkier ones using in conjunction with a wind collector. MIDRY weighs less than 2lbs and measures a mere 3.5in (9cm), cutting the length of the stereotypical long nozzle at least in half. It is so incredibly compact and powerful that it feels more comfortable and easier to maneuver in your hands for long periods of time, even compared with dryers that cost hundreds of dollars.”

“MIDRY is the all-time smallest hair dryer able to produce a wind speed of up to 30mph, a perfect travel hair dryer to carry with you wherever you go. It redefines hairdryers with a proprietary air outlet structure that blows air more vigorously from a compact and lightweight body so as to dramatically speed up your daily blow-dry without causing tension and fatigue in your wrist. It emits and infuses millions of anions in your hair to keep it static and smooth.”

“MIDRY’s patented aerodynamic design reaches the highest wind speed and pressure in the shortest distance possible. It features inside the wind outlet a Speedy Sphere acting as an air compressor that increases the velocity and the pressure of the airflow as it passes through the constricted section around the Sphere. Moreover, the Sphere blocks the passage and the vision to the internals of the dryer for enhanced safety and appearance.”

Source: Kickstarter

