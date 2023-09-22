The integration of DallE 3 into ChatGPT, announced by OpenAI earlier this week, marks a significant milestone in the field of AI image generation. This integration is set to revolutionize the way users interact with AI, offering a more conversational approach to prompting and expanding the capabilities of the Chat GPT service.

DallE 3, the latest iteration of OpenAI’s text-to-image generator, will be available exclusively for ChatGPT Plus plan users. This move is seen as a strategic one, aimed at enhancing the value proposition of the Plus plan. The integration aims to make the prompting system more conversational, allowing users to engage with the AI in a more natural and intuitive manner.

Midjourney vs DallE 3 prompt results compared

One of the key improvements in DallE 3 is its ability to parse longer, more descriptive text and pick out key tokens. This feature allows the AI to understand complex prompts and generate images that closely match the user’s description. For instance, if a user were to prompt the AI with a description of an avocado sitting in a chair, DallE 3 would be able to generate an image that accurately represents this scenario. This is a significant improvement over previous versions, which might have confused the prompt for an avocado chair.

In addition to its text-parsing capabilities, DallE 3 also boasts impressive text-to-image generation capabilities. It can generate both photorealistic and imaginative images, offering users a wide range of creative possibilities. However, it’s worth noting that Dall.E 3 has been designed to ignore requests for specific artists, a feature that ensures the AI does not infringe on any artist’s unique style or copyright.

When comparing Midjourney vs DallE 3 image generation outputs, it’s clear that both have their unique strengths. While Dall.E 3 excels in text-to-image generation, Mid-Journey has announced an upcoming 3D feature and an improved language model, which could potentially give it an edge in certain applications.

In terms of website visitors, Dall.E, Mid-Journey, and ChatGPT have all seen significant traffic. In July, the Dall.E website had 13 million visitors, Mid-Journey had 21 million users, and ChatGPT had a staggering 1.4 billion visitors. These figures highlight the growing interest in AI image generation and the potential market for these services.

Despite the integration of Dall.E 3 into ChatGPT, it does not signify the end of Mid-Journey. The two services offer different features and cater to different user needs, and there is no need for one to replace the other. In fact, the convergence of large language models and image generators is seen as a fascinating development for those interested in creating visuals.

However, it’s worth noting that the version of Dall.E 3 integrated into ChatGPT lacks the in/out painting feature. This could potentially limit its capabilities compared to standalone versions of Dall.E 3. Nevertheless, the integration of Dall.E 3 into ChatGPT is seen as a win for everyone, offering users a more comprehensive and versatile AI tool.

The integration of Dall.E 3 into ChatGPT marks a significant step forward in the field of AI image generation. With its improved prompting system and text-to-image generation capabilities, Dall.E 3 is set to revolutionize the way users interact with AI. Despite some limitations, the potential benefits of the convergence of large language models and image generators are immense, and it will be interesting to see how this field evolves in the future.



