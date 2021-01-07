Midique KNTRL9 boutique MIDI controller with 9 high precision channels

The Midique KNTRL9 is a boutique MIDI controller developed by Koen Schepens based in Berlin Germany. Schepens quit his job as a web developer to focus his energy on creating a new high precision nine channel midi controller. The KNTRL9 features 9 x 60mm faders, 18 x stainless rotary knobs and 9 x full color LEDs and is housed in a casing constructed from metal with a hardwood surround, rather than the more unenvironmentally friendly plastics used to create other lesser specification MIDI controllers.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $55 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Midique KNTRL9 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Midique KNTRL9 MIDI controller project checkout the promotional video below.

“The KNTRL9 is a boutique MIDI mixer with 9 x 60mm faders, 18 x stainless rotary knobs and 9 x full color LEDs. It’s not made from plastics, but from durable materials like (ecological) hard wood and metals.”

“The KNTRL9 is designed to be sturdy and simplistic in use. The ideology behind it is that when you’re using a MIDI controller for a live set, you need to immediately know which knob is for what control, without thinking or diving through menus on the controller; there simply is no time for that when playing live. “

“A few years ago, I quit my job as a web developer and decided I needed to do what I’ve been wanting to do for years: create my own MIDI controller for my live set. Now, 1.5 years and a lot of work later, I want to share the KNTRL9 with the world! “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the MIDI controller, jump over to the official Midique KNTRL9 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

