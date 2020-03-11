Kolink Balance ARGB mid-tower PC chassis now available

Kolink has announced the Availability of their new Balance ARGB Mid-tower PC chassis, featuring a design with a tempered glass side panel offering an unobstructed view of the interior together with a front fine mesh ventilation grille to stop dust ingress during the cooling process. Priced at just under £50 the PC case is now available to preorder with an estimated delivery date of March 25th, 2020.

“Renowned for their innovative and high-performance contributions to the world of PC cases, Kolink has created the Balance Midi-Tower as a feature-rich gaming case. This case may have a stunning exterior, but behind this facade lies a lot of space for powerful gaming hardware aswell. All this gaming goodness can be admired through the tempered glass side panel, and as it supports motherboards up to E-ATX in form factor, there will be plenty to look at. A thoughtfully included PSU shroud also helps users stash away unsightly cables. “

“The front of the case, with its fine mesh and air vents, helps ensure not only good airflow, it also helps accentuate the digitally addressable RGB-LED strip and the look of the case as a whole. A switch on the I/O panel allows the lighting to be controlled. Alternatively, the strip can be connected directly to the motherboard and controlled that way instead. The overall ventilation of the case is also helped by the presence of a fine mesh with integrated dust filter on the top. A pre-installed 120 mm fan is also equipped with dARGB lighting.”

Features of the Mid-tower PC chassis :

– Stylish Midi-Tower for motherboards up to E-ATX format

– Tempered glass side panel for an unobstructed view of the interior

– Front with fine-mesh ventilation grille

– Attractive dARGB lighting on the front

– A pre-installed 120 mm fan with dARGB lighting at the rear

– Up to five 120 mm- and four 140 mm fans possible in total

– Space for graphics cards up to 370 mm tall, CPU coolers up to 162 mm

– I/O Panel with controller for RGB-LEDs, 1x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0

Source : OC : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals