New Microsoft Xbox Wireless gaming headset launches for $99

Microsoft has announced the launch of a new Xbox wireless gaming headset priced at $99. Offering direct pairing to your Xbox console, “exceptional sound”in daylight and flexible design. The new Xbox Wireless Headset will be available to purchase on March 16th 2021 and is now available to preorder worldwide.

The latest wireless Xbox headset has been specifically designed for the latest generation of Xbox Series X|S consoles. the Xbox Wireless Headset has a durable frame with inner metal headband, rubberized dial rings for grip, and a fully adjustable mic that tucks up and out of the way when not in use. 30 minutes of charging provides approximately 4 hours of battery life, with only 3 hours of charging the Xbox Wireless Headset with up to 15 hours of life when the headset is not in use. Microsoft explains a little more about the inspiration behind their latest Xbox headset.

“we wanted to ensure that games feel true-to-life, load incredibly fast, and sound as if you were dropped in the middle of the action. We embraced spatial sound processing by including custom audio hardware to offload audio processing from the CPU, dramatically improving the accessibility, quality, and performance of these experiences. Having a high-quality set of headphones at an affordable price for your new console or existing Xbox One will help you feel immersed, react faster to the action, and connect further with your gaming worlds. The design is intentionally understated and shares the same shapes and colors found on our new consoles. ”

“Experience high quality audio with a low-latency, 100% wireless connection to your Xbox console, without the need for a dongle or a base station. Supports spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X for realism and audio precision that fully surrounds you.”

“Play comfortably for hours with the ultra-soft earcups, lightweight design, and customizable fit. The rotating earcup dials of the new Xbox Wireless Headset provide an intuitive way to change volume and game/chat balance. Quickly adjust and get back to the game. Fully adjustable mic tucks up and out of the way when not in use.”

The new Xbox Wireless Headset will be available for $99 USD beginning March 16 in most worldwide Xbox markets and can be pre-ordered at select retailers, including Microsoft Store, starting on February 16 at 7 a.m. PST.

Source : Microsoft

