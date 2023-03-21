Microsoft Xbox Games Store coming to the iPhone

It looks like Microsoft is planning on bringing its Xbox Games Store to the iPhone and iPad, if this goes ahead then it should happen in early 2024.

The news comes from Microsoft’s Phil Spencer who recently told the Financial Times that this would depend on regulators approving Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision.

The acquisition has come under scrutiny by regulators, although it is likely to go ahead as Microsoft has agreed to offer games to other platforms other than the Xbox.

“We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play,” Spencer told the Financial Times. “Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices, but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up.”

There have been rumors that Apple is planning to allow alternative app stores on the iPhone, as it is also under scrutiny by regulators and it would have to do this to comply with the Digital Markets Acts, which comes into force in march 2024.

There are already some Microsoft games available on the iPhone and iPad through cloud gaming, this new app store would bring the apps direct to Apple devices. As soon as we get some more details about when it will launch, we will let you know.

Source Financial Times, MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals