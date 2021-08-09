Microsoft Windows 365 performance and benchmarks

Last week Microsoft launched their new Windows 365 cloud service providing the Windows operating system and virtual Windows computers you can access from almost any device. Microsoft launched the service with a free trial available but unfortunately due to “unbelievable response” has closed invitations for the near future although you can still register to be included on the waiting list.

If you are interested in how cloud Windows computers perform when compared to traditional hardware desktops situated locally under your desk, you may be interested in a new video created by YouTube ThioJoe. Taking a look at the Basic and Premium computer packages available in Windows 365 and providing some benchmarking and testing performance data to compare against traditional PCs.

“Windows 365 combines the power and security of the cloud with the versatility and simplicity of the PC. From contractors and interns to software developers and industrial designers, Windows 365 enables a variety of new scenarios for the new world of work. Securely stream your Windows experience—including your personalized apps, content, and settings—from the Microsoft cloud to any device with your Windows 365 Cloud PC.”

“With Windows 365 you can stream your apps, data, content, and settings from the Microsoft cloud to any device. Easily set up and scale Cloud PCs to fit your needs and securely support your hybrid workforce. Pick up where you left off, on any device, and experience new opportunities for work and collaboration.”

It will be interesting to see how the new Microsoft Windows 365 cloud computing service is adopted for personal, business and enterprise users to replace more traditional desktop workstations running the Windows operating system. As soon as more details are announced on when Microsoft releases more 365 trial invites once again we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals