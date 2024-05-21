Deals: Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 + The 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle

Welcome to the future of coding! Microsoft has just released the Visual Studio Professional 2022, a fully featured development environment that’s designed to handle larger projects and more complex workloads. This is the first 64-bit IDE from Microsoft, a game-changer that’s set to revolutionize the way you work.

This software is not just about handling big projects; it’s about enhancing your productivity, improving code quality, and facilitating collaboration. With tools and integrations that are designed to make your work easier, you’ll be able to build cross-platform mobile and desktop apps with .NET MAUI, create responsive Web UIs in C# with Blazor, and build, debug, and test .NET and C++ apps in Linux.

Key Features of Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022

Hot reload capabilities for .NET and C++ apps and allows editing of running ASP.NET pages in the web designer view.

for .NET and C++ apps and allows editing of running ASP.NET pages in the web designer view. IntelliCode feature helps to understand code context, complete a line or block of code, and provides a list of next best options for faster and more accurate coding.

helps to understand code context, complete a line or block of code, and provides a list of next best options for faster and more accurate coding. CodeLens provides deep insights into code, revealing recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history.

provides deep insights into code, revealing recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history. Live Share’s real-time collaboration sessions facilitate seamless collaboration, speeding up edit and debugging cycles.

The software has received positive reviews on Microsoft Choice Software, Capterra, and GetApp, making it a trusted choice for developers worldwide. It supports Windows 11, Windows 10, and various versions of Windows Server. The hardware requirements include an ARM64 or x64 processor, 4GB memory, and hard disk space ranging from 850MB to 210GB.

The Visual Studio Professional 2022 is available in multiple languages and includes lifetime access, with a redemption deadline of 30 days from purchase. It can be accessed on both desktop and mobile and supports a maximum of one device. Plus, updates are included in the package.

So why wait? Step into the future of coding with Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022. It’s not just a software; it’s a tool that will empower you to create, innovate, and transform the world of technology.

