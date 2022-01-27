Microsoft Teams users can now chat to organizations outside their own

Microsoft has this week announced that an update to Microsoft Teams Chat now allows users to communicate and chat with Teams users outside their own organization. Allowing for easier communication throughout the Microsoft Teams platform, simply invite any Teams user to chat by entering the full email address or phone number. Once accepted you can start a one-to-one or group chat with anyone with a Microsoft personal account, with no tenant switching required.

The new Microsoft Teams Chat feature is now being rolled out and start chatting with external users using the Teams platform. Microsoft explains a little more on how to set it up depending on your access privileges. If you are not the administrator for the Microsoft Teams platform within your company you may need to ask for help from your IT department.

Starting a chat with a Teams personal account users:

Teams users managed by an organization can invite Teams personal account users they want to chat with by entering the full email address or phone number. Teams personal users can enter the exact organizational email address of the user they want to reach and attempt to start a chat.

If the person you want to chat with is not a Teams user already, they will receive an email or a text message inviting them to join the conversation using a personal account. When they register and sign-in to their Teams personal account, they’ll be able to join the chat.

Once the person you invited accepts the invitation, you can start a new 1:1 or group chat or even add them to an existing external group chat. This chat thread will appear alongside your other chats, no tenant switching is required to view the chat.

Express yourself, as a part of your chat, you can send and receive rich messages, GIFs, and media.

Be only in the conversations you want to be in. You can block messages from external users or leave a group chat.

Teams users managed by an organization and Teams personal account users have the option to decline external invitation. One can message an external user up to 10 times before they accept, but if the message is not accepted after 10 messages, you won’t be able to send additional messages to this user.

Teams chat with outside organizations

“It takes a lot of communication to make your business run—collaboration with coworkers, sharing with partners, follow ups with vendors, and outreach to customers. Microsoft Teams offers secure solutions to collaborate with external parties, and with Microsoft Teams Connect we are making it even easier to work with anyone outside your organization. Teams empowers commercial users to chat with commercial users in other organizations.

Building on this, we are enabling you to chat with team members outside your organization, even if they are using a Teams personal account. These accounts are frequently used by SMB and therefore this new capability helps you strengthen the relationship with external partners.”

Source : Microsoft

