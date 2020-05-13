Microsoft Surface Go 2 gets unboxed (Video)

The new Microsoft Surface Go 2 launched yesterday and now we get to have a good look at the device and its features in a new video from Unbox Therapy.

The Surface Go 2 starts at $399 and you can choose a range of hardware options for the device, lets have a look at this new tablet.

The top model comes with an Intel Core M3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the WiFi model will set you back $629.99 and the LTE version $729.99.

The video also features the new Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover, this is available for $129.99 which is considerably less than the $349 Apple charges for their Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Pro.

The new Microsoft Surface Go 2 is available to buy in the US with pricing starting at $399, you can find out more details over at their website.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

