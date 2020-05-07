Microsoft Surface Go 2 now available to pre-order from $400 launches May 12th

Microsoft has unveiled their new Surface Go 2 compact, lightweight laptop-tablet hybrid capable of running the full Windows 10 operating system. Pre-orders are available from $399.99 and the new Surface Go 2 this fitted with a larger 10.5 inch touchscreen offering a higher resolution and longer battery life than its predecessor, with built-in Wi-Fi and optional LTE.

The Surface Go 2 is available with a number of options to choose from and ca be powered by an Intel Pentium 4425Y or Intel Core M3 processor, which can be supported by either four or 8 GB of and equipped with either 64 128GB of RAM.

“Surface Go 2 can handle every to-do item throughout your day. Jot down ideas, help out with homework, create and practice presentations, and manage your email. Keep up with everyone from just about anywhere. New 10.5” Surface Go 2 is perfectly portable, with tablet-to-laptop versatility and long battery life up to 10 hours. Tackle every task and learn faster with tools like OneNote that can help you compute math equations. Browse, play and binge on the 10.5″ touchscreen display with improved 220 ppi resolution.”

For more details and full specifications jump over to the official Microsoft online store where the new Surface Go 2 lightweight laptop/tablet hybrid is now available to preorder before it officially launches later this month on May 12th, 2020.

Source : Microsoft

