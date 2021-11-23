Microsoft Surface Duo 2 gets durability tested (Video)

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launched back in September and now we get to find out how durable this folding smartphone is.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the new Microsoft Surface Duo 2 through a range of durability tests. This includes a scratch test on the display, a bend test and a burn test, lets find out how the handset performs.

As we can see from the video the display started to show scratches at levels 6 and levels 7, this is in line with the majority of mobile phones available today.

In the burn test, there was no permanent damage to the displays, the device also managed to pass the bend tests do it end up passing the durability test.

As a reminder, the handset comes with two 5.8 inch AMOLED displays that have a resolution of 1344 x 1892 pixels and it gives a combined 8.3-inch display.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAm and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of included storage.

On the front of the device, there is a 12-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back, there is a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel telephoto, and a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 retails for $1,499.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

