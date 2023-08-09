How to make videos using Microsoft Stream in Office 365

This guide provides a comprehensive overview on how to utilize Microsoft Stream, a powerful tool that simplifies the process of creating and sharing how-to videos at work.

Microsoft Stream, accessible at at the official Office website, is a user-friendly platform that allows individuals to record themselves, their screen, or both simultaneously. This feature is particularly beneficial for creating how-to or demonstration videos. The guide explains that users can select a specific window to share, such as an Excel sheet, making it an ideal tool for instructional content.

The platform doesn’t stop at recording. Microsoft Stream also offers the ability to add text and stickers to the video, enhancing the visual appeal and making the content more engaging. Once the recording is complete, saving the video is as simple as clicking ‘next’ and then ‘finish’.

But Microsoft Stream goes beyond just creating the video. It also allows users to add a title, description, chapters, and even a transcript to their video. These features make the content more accessible and easier to navigate, enhancing the viewer’s experience. Check out the tutorial below to learn more about how you can create and edit videos using Stream.

Create videos using Microsoft Stream

Once the video is polished and ready, sharing it is a breeze. Microsoft Stream integrates seamlessly with other Microsoft 365 tools, allowing users to share their completed video via Microsoft Teams, email, SharePoint, or Yammer. This integration makes Microsoft Stream a valuable tool for incorporating video into everyday work tasks.

Microsoft 365

Stream is a powerful tool from the Microsoft 365 suite, geared towards enhancing communication, collaboration, and learning through video sharing. It provides a secure environment for creating, sharing, and discovering videos within an organization. This powerful application leverages the potential of videos to drive understanding, generate engagement, and build team collaboration in a professional environment. Stream empowers individuals to share their personal stories in a corporate setting that ultimately leads to more engaged and connected teams.

One of the critical features is capturing meetings, presentations, and training sessions making it easy to share or review later. Live events, for instance, can be recorded and distributed across teams in different locations, ensuring information dissemination. The platform supports the sharing of comments on videos, appreciating the contribution of others, and leveraging the power of collective knowledge.

Enhanced by the power of AI

Not just this, Microsoft Stream is also designed to be intelligent. By using AI, it allows users to search within videos for spoken words, people, and even emotions. This helps users find the information they’re looking for easily and quickly, without having to scrub through the whole video.

Moreover, Stream integrates seamlessly with other Office 365 apps like Teams, OneDrive, Yammer, and SharePoint. This means that you can share videos just as easily as you would share a document or an email. Whether it’s a team meeting recording shared in Teams, or a training video shared in Yammer, Microsoft Stream makes it all possible.

Video editing and creation

The video editing and creation application from Microsoft can change the way organizations use video, by enhancing communication, increasing understanding, accelerating learning, and ultimately driving cultural change. With features like video creation, sharing, discovery, and intelligent enterprise video content management, it’s a potent tool from the house of Microsoft.

Microsoft Stream is a versatile platform that simplifies the process of creating, enhancing, and sharing videos. Whether you’re creating a how-to guide or a product demonstration, Microsoft Stream is a tool that can help you quickly and effectively transfer knowledge at work. For more information on the Microsoft Stream video creation software jump over to the Microsoft 365 official website for further instructions, pricing and plans.



