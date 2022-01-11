Maquette VR creation tool development stopped by Microsoft

Users of the Maquette VR creation workspace will be disappointed to learn that Microsoft has this week it is stopping active development of the Microsoft Maquette VR prototyping tool. Microsoft created Maquette to offer virtual reality uses a general purpose mock-up tool for spatial prototyping within virtual reality, “built from the ground up to empower anyone to create fully immersive concept sketches in VR from inside your headset”. The development of Maquette was guided by users’ needs so perhaps demand for such a tool in the virtual reality ecosystem just wasn’t large enough for Microsoft to continue development after launching back in 2019.

“Maquette includes a set of tools for importing, creating, composing, and storyboarding content in 3D space, complete with a library of primitives and UI icons. Among many other features, Maquette has fast and approachable UX, a text tool for annotations and spatial UI mockups, and easy selection and nested-grouping of content. Maquette has a complimentary Unity addon for importing Maquette content into Unity, which preserves materials and grouping hierarchy.”

Microsoft Maquette development stopped

“Microsoft is not actively developing Microsoft Maquette at this time, and the access to the application in the store will be discontinued. Microsoft will apply the learnings from building the application and the feedback from the community to enable better tools for Mixed Reality content creation in the future. While there are no plans to open source any of Maquette’s source code, we will continue to offer the application as a download here. We want to thank the community for the journey and support.”

Microsoft Maquette is still available to download and use and is available from both Steam and the Oculus Store, but for how long is anyone’s guess.

Source : Microsoft : Upload VR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals