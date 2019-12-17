Microsoft makes it Microsoft Edge Addons store available to developers

Microsoft has announced that its Microsoft Edge Addons store is now available to developers and they can now submit Addons to the store.

This is being done ahead of the launch of the new Microsoft Edge which will be released on the 15th of January 2020.

As we move towards the general availability of the new Microsoft Edge on January 15th, 2020, we will no longer accept new submissions for Microsoft Edge Legacy (EdgeHTML-based) extensions after December 17th, 2019. We will continue to accept updates for your existing extensions.

We recommend you prioritize building new extensions for the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, and continue to support your existing EdgeHTML-based extensions to ensure a quality experience for active users.

You can find out more information about the Microsoft Edge Addons store over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft

