New lightweight Microsoft Lists app launched to help improve your productivity

If you are looking for a quick way to improve your productivity and don’t currently use a to-do list application. You might be interested to know that Microsoft has this week launched a lightweight version of its Microsoft Lists app, designed for individuals and for small business to use in conjunction with your Microsoft account (MSA). For a quick overview of what you can expect from the new refined Microsoft Lists app check out the video below.

New Microsoft Lists app

“Th app can put your cookie launch in motion… or move designs forward, centralize recipes, keep track of personal contacts, manage charitable donations, help you stay connected with your book club, and more – all balanced across work and life. The app helps millions of people every month for work, and now it’s time to try Lists with your Microsoft Account (MSA)”

“We would love for you to participate. Start by creating and sharing lists with your work colleagues, partners, your soccer team, or your neighborhood volunteer groups. We’ve designed the app off the core of Microsoft Lists, plus introduce new experiences like tabbed views, sharing from within a Person column, add images inline, and more.

We’re excited to see what sorts of information tracking goodness you create during preview, and how you share it all – and it all starts at the new top-level URL entry point: lists.live.com.”

Source : MTC

