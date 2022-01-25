Goxx countdown and productivity timer $19

If you would like to improve your focus on productivity this small yet convenient and easy-to-use timer may be worth more investigation. The Goxx activity timer is slightly bigger than a dice and makes it easy to track your time without the need to press switches, turn dials or fiddle with applications on your phone.

Simply press to turn on the timer and simply flip the timer to the face you require, and wait until the audible beep sounds. Select countdown timers from 1 minute, 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes and 15 minutes. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $19 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates).

Goxx countdown timer

“Goxx – a simple and efficient time management tool to help you better plan and control your time and stay focused. You can use it with your to-do list, or use it with your planner in working and studying to avoid phone distraction. No more switches, no more dials, no distractions. This one-button-control timer lets you focus on your work and be productive.”

If the Goxx crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the Goxx productivity and focus timer project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the productivity and focus timer, jump over to the official Goxx crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

