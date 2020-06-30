Microsoft is closing its retail stores

Last week Microsoft announced that it would be closing its retail stores, the company will be focusing on online instead.

Obviously Microsoft found that its online stores are where it is making the majority of its sales and this is why it has decided to close the stores.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Since the Microsoft Store locations closed in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail team has helped small businesses and education customers digitally transform; virtually trained hundreds of thousands of enterprise and education customers on remote work and learning software; and helped customers with support calls. The team supported communities by hosting more than 14,000 online workshops and summer camps and more than 3,000 virtual graduations.

Microsoft's plans to close their retail store

Source Microsoft

