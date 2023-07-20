Microsoft Inspire 2023 Keynote in full

If you missed the live Microsoft Inspire 2023 Keynote by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella you will be pleased to know that Microsoft has made the full presentation available on YouTube for your viewing pleasure. Allowing you to capture all the new artificial intelligence updates, news and products being currently developed and released across Microsoft’s range of products and services.

In the highly anticipated keynote address at the Microsoft Inspire 2023, Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, shared a comprehensive outline of the tech giant’s strategic blueprint for the future. The pivotal themes addressed in the speech highlight Microsoft’s robust partnership with OpenAI, its unwavering commitment to open-source platforms, and the company’s exciting enhancements to its AI Cloud Partner Program.

Microsoft Inspire 2023 Keynote

Strengthening the Microsoft-OpenAI Synergy

In his speech, Nadella underscored the significance of the robust alliance between Microsoft and OpenAI. This partnership is unique, fostering an environment where both entities contribute to the creation of groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The arrangement sees Microsoft offering the critical infrastructure needed for training large-scale models while OpenAI focuses on innovating algorithms and overseeing the training. Both Microsoft and OpenAI jointly innovate on applications, aiming to stay at the forefront of AI technology.

In a noteworthy announcement, Nadella revealed the expansion of OpenAI APIs across North America, Europe, and for the first time, Asia, indicating the start of the partnership’s next phase. OpenAI’s commitment to AI safety was underscored, reflecting a shared vision to establish secure AI ecosystems.

Unwavering Commitment to Open Source

Microsoft’s support for open-source software is unwavering, and Nadella reiterated this sentiment in his speech. The news that Meta’s Llama 2 is coming to both Azure and Windows exemplifies this dedication. The deployment of these models is poised to revolutionize software categories, opening up new avenues for application developers worldwide.

Azure AI

Jessica Hawk, in a live demonstration, showed Azure AI’s capabilities. Hawk introduced Azure AI Studio, a dynamic platform equipped with tools to ground, test, and deploy both open source and cutting-edge models safely.

This studio hosts an array of models, including the much-anticipated OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Meta’s Llama 2. It enables developers to refine and deploy models into a private sandbox running in Azure, granting developers an unparalleled level of freedom and flexibility.

Hawk also exhibited PromptFlow’s capabilities for prompt engineering and the Azure AI Content Safety’s potential for enhancing deployed model safety. These features, along with the ability to monitor the model’s performance, make the platform a promising tool for developers.

AI Cloud Partner Program

To facilitate the transition into the AI era, Microsoft is reinventing its AI Cloud Partner Program. The updated program comes with new investments and incentives designed to cater to partners of all sizes and across all industry segments. This revamp promises to provide an environment conducive to innovation and growth.

Microsoft’s collaboration with Epic, a leading US clinical management system, exemplifies the transformative power of its AI technology. By building on Azure OpenAI, Epic is pioneering advancements in clinical workflows, bringing innovative solutions to healthcare.

Microsoft’s Core Enterprise Promise

In concluding his speech, Nadella affirmed Microsoft’s enterprise promises around AI, emphasizing its distinctive edge and commitment to building trust in how it operates. The company’s endeavors in the AI space are shaping the future of technology, empowering businesses, and driving societal advancement.

Microsoft’s continued collaboration with OpenAI, its dedication to open-source software, and the revamp of its AI Cloud Partner Program are all key facets of the company’s strategic blueprint for the future. As the tech giant navigates the AI era, we look forward to more exciting innovations and partnerships that will continue to transform the technological landscape.

Source: Microsoft



