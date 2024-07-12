What is Microsoft Entra Suite and how can you use it?

This week Microsoft has announced the general availability of its new Microsoft Entra Suite, designed to provide the industry’s most comprehensive secure access solution for the workforce. Microsoft Entra Suite delivers a comprehensive solution for secure access management, identity protection, and enforcing a Zero Trust security model across both cloud and on-premises resources.

By integrating various capabilities into a single, unified system, it effectively mitigates the security risks associated with using multiple disparate tools. This suite offers a streamlined approach to managing access, safeguarding identities, and ensuring compliance with organizational security policies.

Microsoft Entra Suite Explained

One of the core features of the Microsoft Entra Suite is Private Access. This capability enables organizations to protect their on-premises applications without the need for extensive code changes. By leveraging identity, device, and application signals, Private Access assesses risk in real-time, allowing for dynamic access control decisions. This approach replaces traditional VPNs, which can be vulnerable to lateral attack movements, providing a more secure and granular access management solution.

Microsoft Entra Suite includes :

Microsoft Entra Private Access – an identity-centric Zero Trust Network Access that secures access to private apps and resources and reduces operational complexity and cost by replacing legacy VPNs.

Microsoft Entra Internet Access – an identity-centric Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for SaaS apps and internet traffic that protects against malicious internet traffic, unsafe or non-compliant content, and other threats from the open internet.

Microsoft Entra ID Governance – a complete identity governance and administration solution that automates identity and access lifecycle to ensure that the right people have the right access to the right apps and services at the right time.

Microsoft Entra ID Protection – an advanced identity solution that blocks identity compromise in real time using high-assurance authentication methods, automated risk and threat assessment, and adaptive access policies powered by advanced machine learning (also included in Microsoft Entra ID P2).

Microsoft Entra Verified ID – a managed verifiable credentials service based on open standards that enables real-time identity verification in a secure and privacy respecting way. Included in the Microsoft Entra Suite are premium Verified ID capabilities, starting with Face Check.

Another key component of the suite is Internet Access. With this feature, organizations can effectively block access to unsafe and non-compliant content. By employing cloud-delivered network security controls and web content filtering, the Entra Suite ensures that users are protected from potential threats while browsing the internet. Additionally, it extends Conditional Access adaptive controls to enhance internet security, taking into account various factors such as user identity, device health, and location.

Robust Identity Protection and Governance

The Microsoft Entra Suite places a strong emphasis on identity protection. It offers risk-based Conditional Access and multi-factor authentication, adding an extra layer of security to user authentication processes. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, the suite can detect and mitigate identity risks in real-time, proactively preventing unauthorized access attempts. Moreover, it integrates seamlessly with on-premises Active Directory Services, ensuring a consistent and unified identity management experience across hybrid environments.

Identity governance is another critical aspect addressed by the Microsoft Entra Suite. It ensures that users have appropriate access levels based on their roles and responsibilities within the organization. The suite automates identity lifecycle management and provisioning processes, streamlining the onboarding and offboarding of users. By preventing over-permissioning and dynamically adjusting access as roles change, the Entra Suite helps maintain a secure and compliant environment.

The suite also introduces an innovative feature called Face Check with Verified ID. This capability speeds up and secures user onboarding processes by using decentralized identity solutions to verify credentials. By employing live motion image feeds for identity verification, Face Check with Verified ID provides a reliable and efficient means of authenticating users during the onboarding process.

Practical Applications and Benefits

The Microsoft Entra Suite finds practical applications in various aspects of access management and identity protection. Some key areas include:

User Onboarding : The suite automates workflows to assign necessary resources and permissions based on user attributes. It integrates with HR systems like Workday, allowing seamless user provisioning and reducing manual efforts.

: The suite automates workflows to assign necessary resources and permissions based on user attributes. It integrates with HR systems like Workday, allowing seamless user provisioning and reducing manual efforts. Access Control: With the Entra Suite, organizations can secure access to on-premises apps and resources based on network conditions and user authentication. It dynamically adjusts policies based on risk levels for internet access, ensuring that access is granted only to authorized users under appropriate circumstances.

By consolidating these functions into a single suite, the Microsoft Entra Suite provides organizations with a comprehensive approach to reducing security risks and ensuring robust protection. It simplifies the management of access, identities, and security policies, allowing IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than juggling multiple disparate tools.

The Microsoft Entra Suite represents a significant advancement in secure access management and identity protection. Its integration of various capabilities, combined with its ability to enforce a Zero Trust security model across both cloud and on-premises environments, makes it a valuable tool for organizations seeking to enhance their security posture. By adopting this suite, businesses can benefit from improved security, streamlined processes, and increased efficiency in managing access and identities.

