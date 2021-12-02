Application Guard for Office 365 now available

Microsoft has this week announced the availability of Application Guard (AG) for Office 365 helping you protect your documents and operating system from uninterested files from accessing trusted resources. Microsoft has now made available the Application Guard available in public preview for office 365 to help try and keep your enterprise safe from new and emerging attacks.

Microsoft Application Guard for Office 365

“Application Guard for Office is now available in public preview! Files from the internet and other potentially unsafe locations can contain viruses, worms, or other kinds of malware that can harm your users’ computer and data. To help protect your users, Office opens files from potentially unsafe locations in AG, a secure container that is isolated from the device through hardware-based virtualization. When Office opens files in Application Guard, users can securely read, edit, print, and save those files without having to re-open files outside the container. This feature will be off by default.”

If you are interested in learning more about how to set up devices for a preview of AG for Office jump over to the official Microsoft document site for help with step-by-step installation to enable AG for Office.

Minimum hardware requirements

CPU: 64-bit, 4 cores (physical or virtual), virtualization extensions (Intel VT-x OR AMD-V), Core i5 equivalent or higher recommended

Physical memory: 8-GB RAM

Hard disk: 10 GB of free space on the system drive (SSD recommended)

Minimum software requirements

Windows 10: Windows 10 Enterprise edition, Client Build version 2004 (20H1) build 19041 or later

Office: Office Current Channel and Monthly Enterprise Channel, Build version 2011 16.0.13530.10000 or later. Both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Office are supported.

Update package: Windows 10 cumulative monthly security update KB4571756

Source : Microsoft : Installation

