Microsoft Activision deal gets CMA approval

Microsoft recently announced some changes to its deal with Activision in an attempt to keep the UK CMA (Competitions and Markets Authority) happy, the CMA had previously blocked the deal.

The changes that Microsoft had made to the deal, which include the sale of cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft, now mean that the CMA is happy for the Mcirosoft’s Activision merger to go ahead, more details are below.

In particular, the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft will prevent this important content – including games such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft – from coming under the control of Microsoft in relation to cloud gaming. The CMA originally found that Microsoft already has a strong position in cloud gaming services and could have used its control over Activision content to stifle competition and reinforce this position. The new deal instead results in the cloud streaming rights for Activision’s games being transferred to an independent player, Ubisoft, maintaining open competition as the market for cloud gaming develops over the coming years.

“This is a new and substantially different deal, which keeps the cloud distribution of these important games in the hands of a strong independent supplier, Ubisoft, rather than under the control of Microsoft.”

You can see the full statement from the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK over at the website at the link below, this should mean that the deal can go ahead and be finalized.

Source CMA



