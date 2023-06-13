Microsoft acquisition of Activision could be blocked by FTC injunction

The Federal Trade Commission in the USA has filed an injunction to block the Microsoft acquisition of Activision, this is on top of the previous lawsuit against Microsoft by the FTC over the acquisition.

This injunction could block the deal between the two companies being finalised, the deal was recently blocked by the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK, although it was actually approved by EU regulators.

The FTC will apparently decide in August about the deal whether it will be blocked or not, if it is then Microsoft will have to go to the Federal Court in the USA to appeal the ruling, which could delay the merger.

The deal between Activision and Microsoft is worth $68.7 billion, and Activision has a wide range of titles that is available on multiple platforms, regulators are concerned that Microsoft will at some point make these games exclusive to their own platforms. Microsoft has actually confirmed that it is not planning to do this, although there are still concerns about this.

It will be interesting to see if the deal between Microsoft and Activision finally goes ahead, some regulators are against the merger of the two companies whilst others have approved it, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

Source Engadget



