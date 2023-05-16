Microsoft Activision $68.7 billion acquisition approved by EU regulators

The Microsoft Activision acquisition was recently blocked by the CMA in the UK, although now European regulators have approved the deal. The European Commission has announced that the deal has been approved after Microsoft agreed to address any of the competition concerns that they had raised.

This is good news for Microsoft as the company may be able to use this ruling by European regulators to appeal the decision of the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK.

Today’s decision follows an in-depth investigation of the proposed acquisition of Activision by Microsoft. Both companies develop and publish games for PCs, consoles, and mobile devices and distribute games for PCs. Microsoft also distributes games for consoles and offers the Xbox console along with a wide range of products and services, including the PC operating system “Windows”. Activision’s games portfolio includes famous franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo.

The Commission’s preliminary investigation found that Microsoft could harm competition (i) in the distribution of console and PC video games, including multi-game subscription services and cloud game streaming services; and (ii) in the supply of PC operating systems.

You can find out more details about the full statement from the European Commission over at their website at the link below, it will be interesting to see if Microsoft can change the mind of the CMA in the UK so that the deal can go ahead.

Source EU Commission



