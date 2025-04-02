Latest Microsoft Teams and Outlook Features for 2025 : Microsoft 365 Updates

Microsoft 365 has rolled out a series of updates this March, focusing on improving tools like Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and administrative features. These updates are designed to enhance user experience, bolster security, and streamline workflows. Below T-Minus365 provides a detailed exploration of the most impactful changes and their potential influence on your daily operations.

Microsoft Teams Updates March 2025

Microsoft Teams continues to evolve as a cornerstone for communication and teamwork. The latest updates introduce features aimed at improving usability, security, and integration:

Improved Screen Sharing: Users will experience greater control and flexibility during screen sharing sessions. This feature will be gradually introduced from mid-to-late April.

Users will experience greater control and flexibility during screen sharing sessions. This feature will be gradually introduced from mid-to-late April. Security Reporting in Chats: A new option allows users to report suspicious messages in chats with external participants. This feature is expected to roll out between early and mid-May.

A new option allows users to report suspicious messages in chats with external participants. This feature is expected to roll out between early and mid-May. Live Chat for Small Businesses: Businesses with 25 or fewer users can now embed live chat functionality directly on their websites, allowing seamless customer interaction. This feature is available globally.

Businesses with 25 or fewer users can now embed live chat functionality directly on their websites, allowing seamless customer interaction. This feature is available globally. Microsoft Places Integration: The “Chat at Nearby” feature, launching in public preview this April, helps users identify colleagues working in the same office location, fostering in-person collaboration.

The “Chat at Nearby” feature, launching in public preview this April, helps users identify colleagues working in the same office location, fostering in-person collaboration. File Tab Renamed to Shared: The updated “Shared” tab simplifies access to files within chats. This change will roll out from mid-May to mid-June.

The updated “Shared” tab simplifies access to files within chats. This change will roll out from mid-May to mid-June. Teams Premium and Bookings Integration: New features such as SMS reminders and a “Queue” function for managing appointments will be available from mid-to-late April, enhancing scheduling efficiency.

Microsoft Outlook: Simplifying Email and Calendar Management

Outlook has introduced updates aimed at making email and calendar management more intuitive and efficient. These enhancements focus on improving user experience and security:

Automatic Dismissal of Past Event Reminders: Outdated calendar notifications will now be automatically dismissed, reducing clutter. This feature will roll out from late April to early May.

Outdated calendar notifications will now be automatically dismissed, reducing clutter. This feature will roll out from late April to early May. Phishing Report Button: A built-in phishing report button replaces legacy add-ins, streamlining the process of reporting suspicious emails for administrators.

A built-in phishing report button replaces legacy add-ins, streamlining the process of reporting suspicious emails for administrators. Email Recall on Mobile: The ability to recall sent emails has been extended to iOS and Android devices, with the rollout completed in March.

The ability to recall sent emails has been extended to iOS and Android devices, with the rollout completed in March. Bulk Import of .EML Files: Aligning with classic Outlook functionality, this feature became available in mid-to-late March, simplifying the import of email files.

Whats new in Microsoft 365 March Updates

OneDrive: Improving Cloud Storage Accessibility

OneDrive updates focus on enhancing file management and accessibility, making it easier for users to organize and access their data:

Known Folder Move (KFM) Setup Prompt: Users without KFM enabled will see a banner prompting them to back up their files. This feature will roll out from early April to early May.

Users without KFM enabled will see a banner prompting them to back up their files. This feature will roll out from early April to early May. Improved Folder Shortcut Naming: Shared folder shortcuts now include prefixes for better clarity, helping users quickly identify shared resources. Updates are rolling out from mid-March to mid-April.

Administrative Updates: Streamlining Management and Security

Microsoft 365 has introduced several updates to administrative tools and security policies, aimed at improving efficiency and safeguarding data:

Conditional Access Policy Update: The “Require Approved Client App” setting will be retired by March 2026, replaced by the “Require Application Protection Policy,” offering more robust security options.

The “Require Approved Client App” setting will be retired by March 2026, replaced by the “Require Application Protection Policy,” offering more robust security options. Updated MFA Messaging: The message “More Information Required” has been updated to “Let’s Keep Your Account Secure,” providing clearer instructions for users.

The message “More Information Required” has been updated to “Let’s Keep Your Account Secure,” providing clearer instructions for users. Tenant External Recipient Rate Limit (TERL): New outbound email limits will roll out in April, designed to prevent misuse, particularly for smaller tenants.

Microsoft 365 E5 Security Add-on: Advanced Protection for Businesses

Business Premium users now have access to E5 security features as an add-on, offering advanced protection capabilities. This integration provides enhanced security measures while delivering cost savings, making it an attractive option for organizations seeking to strengthen their defenses. The add-on is available immediately.

Microsoft Copilot: AI-Driven Enhancements

Microsoft Copilot continues to integrate artificial intelligence and automation into Microsoft 365 services, introducing new capabilities that enhance productivity and user experience:

Language Interpreter Agent: This feature provides voice translation that mimics the user’s voice, facilitating seamless communication across languages. Rollout is expected from late March to early April.

This feature provides voice translation that mimics the user’s voice, facilitating seamless communication across languages. Rollout is expected from late March to early April. Enhanced Chat Search: Users can now search Copilot chat sessions using keywords, improving accessibility to past conversations. This feature will be available from early to mid-April.

Users can now search Copilot chat sessions using keywords, improving accessibility to past conversations. This feature will be available from early to mid-April. Pay-as-You-Go Usage Management: A centralized billing system for Copilot consumption will launch in late March 2025, offering greater flexibility for organizations.

A centralized billing system for Copilot consumption will launch in late March 2025, offering greater flexibility for organizations. PowerPoint Brand Library Integration: Users can access branded templates via SharePoint or third-party tools, streamlining the creation of consistent presentations. Availability begins in early March 2025.

Maximizing the Benefits of Microsoft 365 Updates

These updates reflect Microsoft 365’s ongoing commitment to enhancing productivity, security, and collaboration. Whether you rely on Teams for communication, Outlook for email management, or OneDrive for cloud storage, these improvements are designed to simplify workflows and elevate your experience. Staying informed about these changes ensures that you can fully use the benefits of Microsoft 365, allowing your organization to operate more efficiently and securely.

