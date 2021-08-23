Microsoft 365 prices are going up next year

Microsoft has announced that they will be increasing the pricing of Microsoft 365 next year. The new pricing structure will come into effect in six months time.

You can see details on the new pricing below and Microsoft have said that this will come into effect from the 1st of March 2022. You can see information on the new pricing below.

The pricing changes we are announcing today will go into effect in six months. On March 1, 2022, we will update our list pricing for the following commercial products: Microsoft 365 Business Basic (from $5 to $6 per user), Microsoft 365 Business Premium (from $20 to $22), Office 365 E1 (from $8 to $10), Office 365 E3 (from $20 to $23), Office 365 E5 (from $35 to $38), and Microsoft 365 E3 (from $32 to $36). These increases will apply globally with local market adjustments for certain regions. There are no changes to pricing for education and consumer products at this time.

As leaders around the world look to empower their people for a more flexible, hybrid world of work, it’s clear that every organization will need a new operating model across people, places, and processes. We’re committed to building on the value we’ve delivered over the past decade to continuously provide innovation that helps our customers succeed and thrive today and well into the future.

You can find out more details about the changes coming to Microsoft 365 over at the Microsoft website at the link below.

Source Microsoft

