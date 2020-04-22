Microsoft 365 name change rolls out worldwide

The transition of its services is now complete for Microsoft and Office 365 is now Microsoft 365. Microsoft 365 offers Personal and Family subscriptions including features for Skype, Office, PowerPoint, Excel, and more. Microsoft 365 began in 2017 as a licensing bundle for enterprise customers—a combination of Windows, Office, and Enterprise Mobility and Security (EMS). The new product names go into effect on April 21, 2020. This is a change to the product name only, and there are no pricing or feature changes at this time.

– Office 365 Business Essentials has become Microsoft 365 Business Basic.

– Office 365 Business Premium has become Microsoft 365 Business Standard.

– Microsoft 365 Business has become Microsoft 365 Business Premium.

– Office 365 Business and Office 365 ProPlus has become Microsoft 365 Apps.

“Where necessary we will use the “for business” and “for enterprise” labels to distinguish between the two” explains Microsoft.

“Now more than ever, as many of us work and learn remotely, we’re acutely aware of all the different ways life can interrupt work and work can interrupt life. It’s never been more important to stay connected and on top of the things that matter. Over the past few weeks, we’ve shared what Microsoft is doing to help organizations, employees, teachers, parents, and students in these challenging times. And most recently we launched a new website for families to discover Microsoft tools and resources to help them connect, learn, and play at home. Aligned with our mission to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more, we want to help you and your family across work, school, and life.”

“Today, we offer a powerful set of free applications and services that help you create, share, connect, and collaborate with your friends and family across the web and on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices. Used by more than a half billion people, free Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Skype, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive apps enable you to coauthor, video chat, organize, and come together. We are committed to improving and innovating on these experiences every day.”

Source : Microsoft : Engadget

