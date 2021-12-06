Microsoft 365 Admin Center now available

Following on from the general availability of Microsoft 365 Business, Microsoft has introduced the Microsoft 365 Admin Center which is now available to use at admin.microsoft.com. Microsoft 365 Business is a purpose-built solution designed for small to medium-sized businesses with up to roughly 300 employees and includes he Office 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools, as well as device management and security tools to safeguard company information across Windows 10 PCs, mobile devices, and apps. Microsoft explains that “365 Business is built to deliver the productivity tools and security services businesses need in a single, simple-to-manage product. ”

“We know that our customers, from small businesses to large enterprises, rely on the admin center for a broad set of activities. From an administration perspective, our vision for Microsoft 365 is to help simplify IT by unifying management across users, devices, apps and services. Today marks an important step in that vision as we are rolling out a new admin experience for Microsoft 365 enterprise customers. This will be a single place for admins to get started with Microsoft 365 and discover the breadth of management capabilities and experiences available to them.”

“Integrated into this admin center is both the new Microsoft 365 Security & Compliance Center, dedicated to providing security and compliance specialists with integrated management capabilities across Office 365, Windows, and EMS, as well as Microsoft 365 Device Management, dedicated to providing integrated device management capabilities across Intune, Office, and Windows. The Security and Compliance Center will be available shortly, with Device Management to follow afterwards.”

“Over the coming months we will continue investing in more integrated, streamlined administration experiences across Microsoft 365 to help organizations become more productive and secure while optimizing their IT resources. We will also continue to improve the admin’s user experience, so admins can complete their tasks faster and easier and get more done with their day.”

As soon as Microsoft releases more information about the upcoming new investments in the “ integrated, streamlined administration experiences across Microsoft 365” we will keep you up to speed as always.

