Microsoft 365 and Office 2021 pricing confirmed

With the official launch of its new Windows 11 operating system today, Microsoft has also revealed more details about what consumers, students, and small businesses can expect from both Microsoft 365 and Office 2021 regards pricing. As a reminder Microsoft 365 includes premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, OneDrive, Microsoft Editor, and Microsoft Family Safety for PC, Mac, and mobile, plus Access and Publisher for PC.

Microsoft 365 2021 prices

– For individuals, Microsoft 365 Personal is priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

– For families and households of up to six people, Microsoft 365 Family is $9.99 per month or $99.99 USD per year.

Subscribers will automatically receive the visual updates to the apps starting October 5th and will receive Microsoft Teams throughout October and November explains Microsoft.

Microsoft Office 2021 prices

– Office Home and Student 2021 is $149.99 and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams for PC and Mac.

– Office Home and Business 2021 is $249.99, comes with everything in Office Home and Student 2021, plus Outlook for PC and Mac and the rights to use the apps for business purposes.

Office 2021 is now available to purchase from retailers worldwide and via Microsoft

“Both Microsoft 365 and Office 2021 run on Windows 11, Windows 10, and the three most recent versions of macOS. Note that Office 2013 won’t be supported on Windows 11, so now is the right time to upgrade to Microsoft 365 or Office 2021 if you’re planning to upgrade to Windows 11. Finally, to use Microsoft 365 or Office 2021, both a Microsoft account and an internet connection are required.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals