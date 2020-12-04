Pycom WiPy 3 fully assembled with headers now available

Pycom’s WiPy 3.0 small form factor MicroPython-enabled WiFi and Bluetooth Internet of Things development platform is now available to purchase as a fully assembled board complete with headers. Offering a 1KM WiFi range, state of the art Espressif ESP32 chipset, and dual processor, the WiPy is all about taking the Internet of Things to the next level.

Features of the ultra small MicroPython Pycom WiPy 3 board include :

– Powerful CPU, BLE, and state of the art WiFi radio

– 1KM WiFi Range

– MicroPython enabled, the Linux of IoT for fast deployment

– Fits in a standard breadboard (with headers)

– Ultra-low power usage: a fraction compared to other connected microcontrollers

– Hardware floating-point acceleration

– Python multi-threading

“Version 3.0 gives this little board an extra kick, with a big RAM upgrade, to 4MB, and updating the FLASH to 8MB. And as you know, Pycom has already written a powerful and intuitive Python API to take advantage of every feature of the hardware. Other WiFi boards are available and you might think, “yet another platform…”, but guess what? It’s not. All Pycom boards run Python and that works just like the Python you are used to working with on a PC. The learning curve is minimal.”

Source : Adafruit : MicroPython

