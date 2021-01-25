Unique ASTrA microphone stand lamps from Italy

Using microphone stands from their club which is now closed since February 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. New age has taken to Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to take their concept to mass-market. The microphone stand lamps can easily be transformed into a smart lamp using the wide variety of E14 socket smart bulbs currently available for Apple Homekit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $108 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates). If the ASTrA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the ASTrA microphone stand lamp project checkout the promotional video below.

The microphone stand lamp can also be fitted with a pop filter allowing you to create even more lighting effects and subtle illumination if required for an additional €10.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the microphone stand lamp, jump over to the official ASTrA crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

