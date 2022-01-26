Micromax IN Note 2 smartphone gets official

Micromax has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Micromax IN Note 2, the handset comes with a 6,43 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution.

The display also comes with Gorilla Glass and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 mobile processor, plus 4GB of RAM.

The device also comes with 64GB of included storage and it features a microSD card slot should you need any additional storage.

The new Micromax IN Note 2 smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 30W charging, the device can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in just 25 minutes, it also comes with USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The handset has a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and four cameras on the back of the device. The four rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with Android 11.

The handset will be available in a choice of two different colors, black and brown and it will be available to buy in India through Flipkart on the 30th of January. It will retail for INR 13,490, although when it goes on sale it will, be available at an introductory price of INR 12,490 which is about $165.

Source GSM Arena

