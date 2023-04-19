MG Cyberster sports car unveiled at Auto Shanghai

MG has unveiled a new sports car at Auto Shanghai, the MG Cyberster, the car is a two-seater roadster electric vehicle and whilst we do not know any details about its performance, there are plenty of photos of the car.

The new MG Cyberster looks impressive from the photos with a sporty design it will be interesting to see what sort of power the car comes with and how fast it will be.

The two-seat roadster marks a much-anticipated return to sportscar production by the celebrated MG marque, with Cyberster poised to bring the story right up to date with its powerful all-electric powertrain and contemporary cabin featuring cutting-edge driver technology.

Carl Gotham, Advanced Design Director of the company’s Marylebone design studio in London, comments:

“Our intention was to create a completely new roadster ready for a new generation of sportscar drivers and which opens a bold and compelling new chapter for MG.”

“The focus for Cyberster was to create a design that was respectful of the brand’s illustrious past and to bring back that sporting bloodline, while also being absolutely clear that it should be modern and forward-facing like the MG of today, completely in-tune with the rapid transition to electric vehicles.”

You can find out more details about the new MG Cyberster electric sports car over at MG at the link below, as soon as we get some more details on the car, we will let you know.

Source MG





