Metro 2033 Redux free from Epic Games today

As a limited time offer Epic has made available the adventure shooter Metro: 2033 Redux. Created by developer 4A Games Metro 2033 Redux is the definitive version of the cult classic ‘Metro 2033’, rebuilt in the latest and greatest iteration of the 4A Engine for Next Gen. Fans of the original game will find the unique world of Metro transformed with incredible lighting, physics and dynamic weather effects. Newcomers will get the chance to experience one of the finest story-driven shooters of all time; an epic adventure combining gripping survival horror, exploration and tactical combat and stealth.

“In 2013, the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age.”

Source : Epic Games

